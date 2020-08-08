Spray of early-morning gunfire on Lowell Street closes popular noodle bar

MANCHESTER, NH – About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, someone sprayed a building housing Buba Noodle Bar with gunshots, hitting two windows and striking the brick building another eight times.

Saturday afternoon detectives were at the 36 Lowell St. restaurant, up on ladders marking the spots where the bullets struck the building. Two red squares marked bullet holes in windows while the other eight were affixed to the building.

The restaurant is temporarily closed.

A detective said he could not comment on the investigation.

According to Manchester Police Department call log, a report of a gunshot was called in at 1:30 a.m. with the location listed as the Red Arrow. A worker at the restaurant Saturday said she didn’t know anything about it because it happened on the graveyard shift.

Kevin Stevens, manager of Penuche’s Music Hall, 1087 Elm St. at the corner of Lowell and Elm streets, said he was just closing the restaurant about 1:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot and then a second one.

Immediately, he said he made sure all the employees were inside the restaurant and quickly locked the back door.

He said there were more gunshots, about 10 to 12 shots in all.

About 10 minutes after he heard the shots, he said the first police cruiser arrived on scene. Stevens didn’t think anyone was injured in the incident because there was no ambulance outside the restaurant.