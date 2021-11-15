Spirit set to begin MHT flights to Tampa, Fort Myers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The newest addition to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is ready to begin flights to its second set of destinations in its opening set of cities it has connected to Manchester.

Spirit Airlines will begin flights from MHT to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Ft. Myers, Fla. And Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Nov. 17 and 18, respectively. Both destinations will have flights from Manchester three times a week.

These two routes join daily flights launched earlier this year by Spirit to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Spirit has also announced an additional route to Myrtle Beach, SC opening on April 20, 2022.

MHT shared the news in June that Spirit would become the first new airline to come to the airport in 17 years.

“It’s exciting to see Spirit expanding to two more Florida destinations from MHT,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “These flights also come just before the busy holiday travel season after a year when many people were unable to visit their loved ones.”

Spirit is also changing the Fort Lauderdale flight from 8:10 a.m. to 6:10 a.m. to allow connecting flights in Fort Lauderdale to the following Caribbean and Latin American cities.

Armenia, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia

Bogota, Colombia

Cali, Colombia

Cartagena, Colombia

Cancun, Mexico

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Kingston, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Medellin, Colombia

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San Salvador, El Salvador

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Jose, Costa Rica

The announcement follows news last week regarding modifications on United flights from Manchester to Newark International Airport (EWR) and Dulles International Airport (IAD) just outside Washington, D.C.