Spirit of giving: Progressive Pathways program participants pay it forward

MANCHESTER, NH – It doesn’t matter your situation, this time of year everyone can find a way to make a difference, for the better, in someone else’s life.

To that end, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Progressive Pathways program at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women recently donated handmade knitted hats, scarves, blankets, and 180 pairs of socks to the Families in Transition Family Place Resource Center and Shelter.

Commissioner Helen Hanks, Warden Nicole Plante, and staff members from the women’s facility presented the items to Families in Transition’s Chief Programs Officer Meghan Shea, on behalf of the Progressive Pathways Program.

This project reflects the program’s commitment to rehabilitation, as individuals sought to actively engage in a project that not only contributes to the community but also supports their personal healing journey.

“I commend the women in the Progressive Pathways program for taking the initiative to make a positive impact on the lives of others who are in need,” said Hanks. “Community services projects like this one play a vital role in the rehabilitation of our residents by providing them with opportunities for growth, empathy, and a meaningful connection to the community.”

The Progressive Pathways Program was founded in 2021 by Warden Nicole Plante, Captain Athena Panas, Lieutenant Ryan Hyde and then Corrections Office Kellie Griffin. Inspired by the IF Project based out of Seattle, Washington, the Progressive Pathways program leads residents on a journey of self-reflection through workshops and journaling, while also assisting them with important life skills such as budgeting, setting goals, and planning. The program encourages personal growth and development in its members and aims to guide them toward positive and lifelong change.