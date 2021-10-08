Spirit marks first flights at MHT

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Spirit Airlines arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), marking a week that saw also saw United resume flights from Manchester to Newark for the first time since 2020.

Spirit is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and the non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach by Spirit marks the first time the airport has had a non-stop non-connecting flight to North Carolina.

Thursday marked the beginning of Spirit’s non-stop service from MHT to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO), with flights to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW) and Tampa International Aport (TPA) beginning on Nov. 17 and 18 respectively.

MHT Airport Director Ted Kitchens A.A.E stated that on Thursday, MHT stood for “Making History Today.”

“Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is certainly in the spirit to celebrate today!” he said. “We want to welcome and thank our newest airline partner, Spirit Airlines, for bringing new service from MHT to four popular Florida destinations and for the new service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

“Spirit Airlines is bringing New Hampshire residents exactly what they have asked for—more nonstop destinations and affordable prices,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “Because of this exciting partnership, we now have—for the first time ever—a nonstop flight from New Hampshire to South Carolina. A great opportunity for the Granite State!”

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the launch of Spirit Airlines from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “These new, direct, low-cost flights to Florida and South Carolina will give residents more options as they travel and will allow more visitors the opportunity to visit our beautiful state. This is an exciting time for MHT, and I’m proud to welcome Spirit as an official partner to the Greater Manchester community.”

To commemorate the event, Spirit donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester.

“On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, we are excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” said Boys and Girls Club of Manchester CEO Diane Fitzpatrick. “We are thankful to the Spirit Charitable Foundation for this generous gift, and we appreciate their commitment to inspiring positive change in our city and our children.”

Spirit and United join Southwest and American Airlines, with Kitchens still hopeful that Delta will return to MHT at some point, although noting that they are currently focusing on regaining leverage in their core markets.

The airport now has flights heading to 12 destinations with 25 departures daily with 1.7 million passengers as well as 200 million pounds of cargo handled in 2020.