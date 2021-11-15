Spirit and sportsmanship: Seniors for the win in 2021 Memorial Crusaders Powderpuff Football Game

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Scenes from Memorial Crusaders Powderpuff Football Games

Photos by Stacy Harrison

Saturday’s Powderpuff Football game brought the student body together for a common cause: bragging rights on the gridiron.

Each grade fielded a team coached by players from the Memorial football team in their respective grades. According to Coach Kevin Hafeman the seniors played the freshman team first and won, the sophomores won their game over the junior class, and the championship pitted seniors against sophomores with the senior class taking the 2021 Powderpuff Championship.

“It was a great event with great sportsmanship and teamwork,” coach Hafeman said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

