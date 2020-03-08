Speed may have been factor in serious crash that shut down section of I-93

CONCORD, NH — On March 7 at approximately 6 p.m., Troopers from the State Police Troop D Barracks responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Interstate 93 southbound at Exit 17 in the Town of Canterbury. Upon their arrival, they located one vehicle at the scene, which was identified as a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Based upon the initial investigation, the Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound when it lost control and veered off the side of the roadway, struck a tree and then rolled over. The operator of the Toyota Yaris was identified as Corey Dusseault, 26, of Manchester. Dusseault sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The passenger of the Toyota Yaris was identified as Erin Lorden, 25, of Pembroke. Lorden sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported to Concord Hospital and is in stable condition. Due to the seriousness of the crash, the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, (C.A.R.) Unit responded.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, (C.A.R.) Unit was assisted on scene by Troopers from the Troop D Barracks as well as Concord and Penacook Fire/EMS and the NH Department of Transportation. Due to the collision, Interstate 93 Southbound was diverted onto the Exit 17 ramp for approximately five hours.

Based on witness statements, it appears that the Toyota Yaris was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash. It also appears that impairment was a factor but all aspects remain under investigation. Anyone that may have further information related to this collision, or who witnessed this collision are encouraged to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email him at Daniel.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov