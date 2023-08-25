Special BOSC meeting for facilities plan proposal

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Andrew Sylvia

The current McDonough facility surrounded by red, with the expanded McDonough to the south, separated by Lowell Street.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis is expected to propose several recommendations to the Manchester Board of School Committee as the next step in Manchester School District’s ongoing process to update the district’s facilities.

In coordination with SMMA, which has been contracted to assist the district in designing the facilities plan, Gillis’ proposal recommends to close Wilson Elementary School for the Fall of 2024, splitting students from that school into Beech or McDonough Elementary Schools. Also in the Fall of 2024, a new 103,000 square foot version of McDonough would be constructed across the street from the current school.

Meanwhile, any fifth-grade students not already in middle school buildings as part of the district’s multi-year transition of fifth-grade students into middle schools would attend middle schools with modular classrooms facilitate space needs during renovations at all of the middle schools with modular classrooms in use as McDonough and Beech as well.

Additionally, sites would be assessed for the city’s three proposed public high schools, to be addressed in the next phase of the facility plan.

A total of $306 million is being requested for this phase of the plan.

