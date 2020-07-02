Spark Offices set to open millyard co-working space in support of small businesses

MANCHESTER, NH – Spark Offices is an innovative and inviting coworking solution covering 1,600 square feet of professional space in Manchester’s historic millyard.

Created to help growing business owners, solo-entrepreneurs and freelancers launch or scale their businesses, Spark Offices, located at 500 North Commercial St., Suite 502, encourages community-driven collaboration among members. In addition to establishing a strategic partnership with the Center for Women and Enterprise (CWE) to provide educational seminars and training, Spark has also developed its own calendar of networking and professional development opportunities for members.

In light of the pandemic, Spark is an ideal alternative for virtual teams and companies looking to scale down their existing office presence. Recent events have forced businesses to think creatively and, in doing so, many are finding the value of hybrid work from home scenarios. Many are scaling down their office imprint and looking for a professional atmosphere to regroup and connect weekly with their teams.

According to Spark Offices founder Chris Duhaime, “Our idea was to build a collaborative office environment where busy professionals could feel comfortable learning, networking and growing their business among their peers. We understand that there are many challenges to owning a business, but believe that by working together we can lift each other up to achieve our goals.”

Duhaime’s wife and Spark co-owner, Jade Duhaime, highlights another benefit of this co-working solution: “Beyond providing a flexible working environment necessary to achieve your career goals, the Spark community will help foster new networking opportunities and provide access to professional development that may not be readily available.”

Monthly membership packages start at $95 and include various options tailored to meet different professional needs. Compared to leasing an office space, each price point offers tremendous value and affordability – not to mention a professional business address – all critical to the success of a small business.

In response to the current COVID-19 epidemic, the Duhaimes were quick to commit to CDC sanitation guidelines and have communicated these standards and expectations to prospective members. Members can expect daily disinfecting of doors, workstations, and common areas. Sanitation stations have also been made available at individual work stations for additional protection. Other precautions include: reducing occupancy to 50 percent, workstation distancing, and BYO glassware (in order to take advantage of free Flight specialty coffee). The Spark Offices community maintains a zero mask shaming policy.

Those eager to launch, grow or ignite their business are invited to visit the website, https://sparkoffices.com/, and schedule a tour (in-person or virtual) of their newly renovated space.

For more information call 603-540-8822 or email hi@sparkoffices.com