Spark Academy gears up for expansion for 2021-22 school year

MANCHESTER, NH – Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies, located on the campus of Manchester Community College, is expanding in more ways than one. The 2021-22 school year will mark the school’s third year in operation, and they expect to almost double the size of the student body.

Spark students attend block-scheduled classes in groups of no more than 15, called cohorts. Spark opened their doors with two cohorts (12 and 13 students each), and last year they took on one more cohort of 13 in the midst of the pandemic lockdown. Next year they will admit another thirty students: two new cohorts of 15 students each.

Third-year students will begin taking early college classes with MCC in addition to the Running Start classes they will continue with for college credit. Many in this group have already earned an associate-level professional certification in SOLIDWORKS. New subjects for them in Technology will include Programmable Logic Control and Blueprint Reading. Second-year students will take Manufacturing Processes and Electrical Fundamentals, while the First-year students will experience Computer-Aided Design (CAD) classes and Robotics. All Spark students also take Math, Science, and Humanities classes.

Expanding the student body also means new opportunities for professionals in Education: they are looking for a full-time Humanities teacher, a full-time Mathematics teacher, and a Guidance Counselor/ELO Coordinator. They will also have a temporary position available for a teacher of Chemistry and Physical Science.



“Starting a school and building a solid program from the ground up is certainly a challenging prospect,” says Spark Academy Director Denis Mailloux. “Continuing to build our program to provide opportunities for students to grow into filling some of New Hampshire’s needs for skilled technicians is our priority. Keeping an eye toward this while navigating a pandemic has been particularly challenging. Fortunately, the dedication of our staff and faculty is unmatched.”



Teaching professionals interested in joining this team can view the positions on the school website at www.sparkacademynh.com . Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies is a public charter high school open to all NH residents.