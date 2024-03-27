S&P Global upgrades NH rating from AA to AA+

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on March 26 issued the following statement after S&P Global upgraded New Hampshire’s General Obligation ratings from “AA” to “AA+”:

Good fiscal management delivers good results. For the first time since 1995, S&P Global has upgraded the State’s General Obligation Debt Rating to reflect the strong, sustainable, and efficient position we have put ourselves in over the last few years. Our limited government approach has remained flexible and nimble — allowing us to reinvest in key areas of need while putting the individual ahead of the system.”

These rating upgrades will help the state borrow funds at a lower cost, signal to the business community that New Hampshire is a strong and stable state to do business in, and make New Hampshire bonds more attractive to those who place a premium on security.