Southern NH hospitals starting to feel the pressure

MANCHESTER, NH – As a surge in COVID-19 cases grips New Hampshire on top of a rise in seasonal illnesses, major hospitals say they have tipped perilously close to their in-patient capacity.

At Catholic Medical Center, the hospital has, at times, exceeded 90 percent of its total capacity.

“The recent spike in COVID-19 cases and, in turn, hospitalizations is adding to the normally high volume of medical and surgical patients we see this time of year,” CMC spokesperson Lauren Collins-Cline said in an email. “Over the last week there have been several nights where hospitals in southern New Hampshire have neared their bed capacity.”

So far, they’ve been able to ensure every patient who needs one has a bed, by partnering with other hospitals in the region and transferring patients as needed, Collins-Cline said.

Earlier this week, Elliot Hospital was “near its capacity for in-patient beds,” according to a spokesperson with parent company SolutionHealth. They’ve since seen a slight decline in admissions over the course of the week, and are currently said to be at a more manageable level.

“Both Elliot Hospital and Southern NH Medical Center have experienced increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates, as well as high rates of hospitalizations for typical seasonal illnesses we see as we enter the winter season. We continuously monitor the situation to ensure we are able to care for our patients safely and effectively,” Dawn Fernald, system vice president of marketing and communications for SolutionHealth, said in a statement.

So far, they’re managing the increased demand, by communicating with other hospitals and sharing resources, according to Fernald.

Steve Ahnen, the president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said the steps hospitals have taken and are continuing to take to prepare for a surge in patients is critical, but the general public also needs to do its part in reducing transmission by following safety guidelines such as wearing masks in public and washing hands.

“The increase in community transmission of COVID-19 that we’re seeing is concerning, as it’s having an impact on hospitalization rates as well,” Ahnen said. “Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire hospitals have taken important steps to ensure maximum capacity is available for those that are severely ill as a result of COVID-19, and while hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, they are continuing to prepare to face a surge in patients.”

This past couple of weeks saw record highs in cases, both in actual daily numbers (1,154 on Dec. 2) and in its seven-day rolling average (835.9 on Dec. 7), according to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently 248 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Dec. 10. That’s nearly 30 percent of the cumulative hospitalizations (852) since the start of the pandemic.

One month ago, on Nov. 10, there were reported to be 64 active hospitalizations.