Southern New Hampshire Health now a Doorway provider for addiction services in Nashua

NASHUA, NH — Southern New Hampshire Health is now a point of entry into The Doorway program, the statewide initiative that provides comprehensive addiction services to residents suffering from a substance use disorder. The program helps to facilitate access to treatment and offers ongoing monitoring as needed.

Loneliness and isolation experienced by many during the COVID-19 pandemic and the current opioid epidemic have given rise to addiction and underscore a greater need for this program.

There are nine Doorway locations in the state, providing single points of entry for people seeking not only treatment, but also resources for prevention and awareness. Family and friends interested in learning how to help a loved one can also reach out to a Doorway location. Each Doorway is located strategically, ensuring no state resident has to drive more than an hour to reach a location.

Access to services is available 24/7 by calling the 2-1-1 central portal helpline.

Services include screening and evaluation; treatment, including referrals for medication-assisted treatment; prevention, including naloxone; crisis stabilization, peer recovery support and resources for long-term recovery, such as housing, evidence-based programs and workforce opportunities.

The program is funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration-State Opioid Response grant.

“Throughout the years, Southern New Hampshire Health has been a leader in providing behavioral health services to our community,” said Colin McHugh, Interim President of Southern New Hampshire Health. We are pleased that now we can extend this commitment to behavioral health by participating in the Doorway program, further helping individuals dealing with substance use issues. Our goal is to support them by connecting them to our community partners and other resources to set them on a path to a strong recovery.”

The SNHH Doorway, designated the Doorway of Greater Nashua, serves the Greater Nashua area and its team works closely with community partners and first responders to coordinate care. The team is comprised of licensed alcohol and drug counselors, certified peer recovery specialists and others who provide timely evaluations in order to facilitate placement with appropriate levels of care.

Located at 268 Main Street, Nashua, the Doorway of Greater Nashua’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

To learn more about The Doorway program, visit the state site here and The Doorway of Greater Nashua site here.