Southern New Hampshire Health names new President and CEO

NASHUA, NH – Southern New Hampshire Health (SNHH) announces that Colin McHugh has been named the organization’s new president and CEO. After a thorough vetting process, McHugh was selected not only for his business acumen and his leadership skills, but also for his integrity, his character and his passion and commitment to SNHH’s mission of providing high quality community-based healthcare. Colin comes to SNHH from SolutionHealth (the regional health system created when SNHH and Elliot Health System combined in 2018) where he has been serving as senior vice president and chief value officer since 2019. During that time, McHugh stepped in as interim president of SNHH when the organization was transitioning leaders in 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic had started.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colin back to our organization. Our extraordinary employees across Southern New Hampshire Health are fully committed to providing exceptional care to improve the health and well-being of the individuals and communities we serve,” said Rachel Rowe, Southern New Hampshire Health’s Board of Trustees Chair. “Colin joins us in our mission, and in fact, he is driven by it. This passion to serve, paired with his deep expertise in integrated health care delivery networks and his already proven ability to lead Southern New Hampshire Health, will mean a bright future ahead under his steady leadership and vision.”

McHugh brings a wealth of knowledge in integrated health care delivery networks from his time at MaineHealth where he served in multiple leadership roles, including senior vice president of network development and contracting and interim president & CEO of Synernet, Inc and in value-based payment models from his role at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield where he served as vice president of provider engagement and contracting.

“Colin’s experience in managing integrated health care delivery networks combined with his collaborative leadership and expertise in health system development will be invaluable to SolutionHealth as we advance as a regional health system,” said Brad Kreick, CEO of SolutionHealth.

Looking forward, McHugh is focused on providing the best care to patients and also supporting providers and staff across the Southern New Hampshire Health System.

“It is a great honor and privilege to come back and serve as the next president & CEO as I have a deep commitment to the staff and providers across the organization and to those who trust SNHH for their health care needs. I look forward to working with all across our system as we focus our efforts on providing high-quality health care right here at home.”

McHugh begins his new role on April 25, 2022.

About Southern New Hampshire Health, a member of SolutionHealth

Southern New Hampshire Health (SNHH) is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners and is Massachusetts General Hospital’s first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that has two campuses in Nashua. Southern New Hampshire Medical Center has been recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet® hospital and is in the top 1% of hospitals in the country to achieve four designations, illustrating its dedication to excellence in nursing. Foundation Medical Partners is a multi-specialty physician group with more than 300 primary care and specialty care providers. SNHH is committed to improving, maintaining, and preserving the overall health and well-being of individuals living in the greater Nashua area by providing information, education, and access to exceptional health care services. Learn more at SNHhealth.org.