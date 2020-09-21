Southern New Hampshire Health appoints new President

NASHUA, NH — Southern New Hampshire Health (a founding member of SolutionHealth) has appointed Scott A. Wolf, DO, MPH, FACP, its next President, effective November 30, 2020. Dr. Wolf will also serve as Executive Vice President of SolutionHealth.

“The Southern New Hampshire Health Board conducted a thorough national search for a strong leader for Southern New Hampshire Health,” says SolutionHealth President and CEO Sherry Hausmann. “I am confident Dr. Wolf’s leadership and unique experiences will have a great impact on continuing to advance the mission of Southern New Hampshire Health as well as SolutionHealth. Dr. Wolf has a strong track record of community engagement and collaboration, which will serve the Nashua community well.”

Dr. Wolf is a seasoned physician leader who brings with him more than 20 years of health care leadership experience. He comes to SolutionHealth from Lee Memorial Hospital (part of Lee Health System) in Fort Myers, Florida where he has been in a senior leadership position since 2017. Dr. Wolf also has extensive knowledge of the New England health care market, having served as President of Mercy Medical Center, Sisters of Providence Health System in Springfield, Mass., before moving to Florida. He has an extensive background in value-based models of care, clinical service line growth, clinical operations, and strategic planning and implementation.

Dr. Wolf succeeds Interim President Colin McHugh, who will remain in the role of Interim President and will ensure there is an optimal transition before he turns his attention to his SolutionHealth leadership role as Senior Vice President of Value Innovation and Population Health and Executive Director of the SolutionHealth Accountable Care Organization.

About Southern New Hampshire Health, a member of SolutionHealth – Southern New Hampshire Health (SNHH) is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners, and is Massachusetts General Hospital’s first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that has two campuses in Nashua. Foundation Medical Partners is a multi-specialty physician group with more than 300 primary care and specialty care providers. SNHH is committed to improving, maintaining, and preserving the overall health and well-being of individuals living in the greater Nashua area by providing information, education, and access to exceptional health care services. Learn more at SNHhealth.org.

About SolutionHealth – SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.