Soul Signs: Keeping my promise to help children who need love and care with Waypoint donation



I promised with my “ I promised with my “ Soul Signs from the Other Side” book sales that all money would go to charities that benefit “children without parents” as Mother Mary asked of me. It’s a love story about my late husband Bob who had a glioblastoma brain tumor in 2013.

My book is about “Signs” that I received from him and others that passed before me. I have many photos of my own proof of signs and hope this book helps others to find their own after the loss of a loved one. It can be purchased at Amazon for $24.99 and you can read the many wonderful reviews that are on the book site.

This week I gave a check for $1,000 to WAYPOINT, The Children's Place. It was very cold outside so we did the presentation in my home. I like to showcase these presentations as it shows that my word to give all proceeds to charity to be true.

The Children’s Place and Parent Education Center (TCP) was founded in 1978 for childcare and support services for families with children under the age of six years. TCP is a program of Waypoint NH.

You can bet that I am very proud and grateful that to date my total from book sales is $6,500.

Thanks to all who bought my book; because of you we help the kids together.

God Bless You

Gail Durant is the fourth-oldest from a family of 13 children. She has lived in Manchester her whole life with the exception of one year in Hillsboro. She worked for 41 years in shoe shops, laundry and manufacturing and fully retired five years ago. She lost her husband Bob almost three years ago to brain cancer, and is currently writing a book about their love story, Bob’s diagnosis, and the signs she receives from him, to this day. Proceeds from the book will go to charities to help children in some way and also for brain cancer research. She resides in Manchester and has a daughter she adopted a few years ago, who came into her life at age 7 and is now 40. She has enjoyed photography most of her life, and loves taking random shots, and spinning the thoughts she has into stories, with pictures. She can be reached at gailmoose527@gmail.com.