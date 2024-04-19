Sosa Homers in Friday Loss

PORTLAND, ME – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-6) couldn’t survive another late-game surge from the Portland Sea Dogs (7-4), falling 3-2 Friday night at Hadlock Field. New Hampshire designated hitter Andres Sosa crushed his first home run of the season to tie Friday’s game in the top of the fourth inning.

Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison struck out four batters in his five-inning start. Harrison and relievers Alejandro Melean and Trevor Clifton (L, 0-1) held the Sea Dogs scoreless after the third inning until the decisive RBI single from Portland’s Marcelo Mayer in the bottom of the ninth.

Harrison’s five-inning start was his longest of the season. Portland reliever Robert Kwiatkowski (W, 3-0) dealt a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the 2-2 stalemate.

Mayer, Boston’s No. 1 2024 prospect, led the effort for the Sea Dogs with a 3-for-5 night to go with the game-winning single. New Hampshire left fielder Gabriel Martinez recorded his sixth double of the season to tie him with Somerset’s Benjamin Cowles for most doubles in the Eastern League.

New Hampshire and Portland enter the weekend with two games of their six-game series remaining at Hadlock Field. Fisher Cats southpaw Adam Macko (0-0, 3.00 ERA) climbs the hill and makes his third start, while Portland sends RHP Hunter Dobbins (0-0, 2.25 ERA). First pitch from Portland is scheduled for 1:00 PM EDT, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:35 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire returns home Tuesday, April 23, for a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.