MANCHESTER, NH– If anyone has hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, disinfectant spray, or other bleach-based cleaning products, the city has a shortage for Manchester’s essential employees — including our crews on the garbage trucks, our police officers and our fire fighters.

If anyone in the community would like or is able to donate these items, there will be a box placed at Central Fire Station from 9: a.m. – 6 p.m. to place items. (100 Merrimack Street, Manchester, NH 03101)