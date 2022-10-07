Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month.

On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high risk search warrant at 943 Somerville Street. This was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime, and drug distribution.

As a result of the investigation, conducted by the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division, an arrest warrant was issued for John Akot for Alleged Felonious Use of Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Sell.

He was arrested Thursday, October 6, 2022 and scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court- North today (10/7/22).

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.