SolutionHealth investing $28 million in its people, including a $17 minimum wage

MANCHESTER, NH – President & CEO Sherry Hausmann announced Sept. 16 that SolutionHealth is investing $28 million in employee compensation that includes an increase in the minimum wage for all across the system to $17 per hour and many wage and salary adjustments for positions throughout the system – based on market data.

The majority of roles that are being adjusted are front-line, clinical and supportive positions.

The news was shared internally on Thursday and Friday to leaders and staff throughout the system, which includes Elliot Hospital and Southern NH Medical Center and their respective organizations which together employ approximately 7,000 people in the region.

In a memo to all staff, Hausmann thanked employees for their commitment to the health of the community and their dedication to patients and colleagues, especially during these unprecedented times – before sharing the positive – and welcomed – news.

“I am blessed and grateful to work here and proud to be an employee, said Anne Frechette, MSN, RNC-MNN, nurse manager at Elliot Hospital after hearing the news. “My staff has really been struggling lately and this will be a big win for them. Can’t tell you how excited I am to share this news with them,” she added.

This investment includes $13.2 million in the new minimum wage structure, $5.75 million in merit increases, and $9.5 million for labor market adjustments.

“I was blown away when I heard the news. This is truly life-changing for many across our organization” added Jason Carter, Director of Food Services and Environmental Services at Southern.

Employees will start seeing increases in their paychecks in October.

“SolutionHealth is committed to a compensation philosophy that offers employees competitive pay in the local market,” Hausmann said. This investment is in our most important asset—our people,” she added.

To attract new candidates, SolutionHealth is also offering sign-on bonuses for critical and hard-to-fill positions and has made additional investments in recruitment to support the onboarding process.

For more information visit www.solutionheath.org or to see a list of open positions, visit www.solutionhealth.org/careers.