SolutionHealth hospitals call on community for medical supplies, care packages

BEDFORD, NH – Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Elliot Hospital currently have the protective gear needed to protect themselves and others while caring for patients with COVID-19.

However, with the national shortage of PPE supplies and the number of COVID-19 patients rising daily, leaders from SolutionHealth, Southern New Hampshire Health, and Elliot Health System are asking for the community’s help in donating supplies now. This will ensure that supplies will be ready if needed in the coming days and weeks.

What to donate:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Along with donations of medical supplies, community members are encouraged to donate care packages to hospital staff who will be working tirelessly in the weeks ahead. Welcomed items include snacks, candy and cookies, as well as any notes of inspiration and encouragement. Care packages should be packaged securely as they will need to be cleaned with disinfectant wipes before distribution.

Donations will be accepted starting Sunday, March 22 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on Monday-Wednesday until further notice, at the following locations:

Elliot at Rivers Edge – Main Entrance 185 Queen City Avenue, Manchester

Southern New Hampshire Medical Center – Entrance at 1 Medical Center Drive



Please direct any other offers to donations@solutionhealth.org.

Donors who are not feeling well, or who have contact with people who are not feeling well, are kindly asked to refrain from donating at this time.

About SolutionHealth

SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.