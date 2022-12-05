SolutionHealth announces 2 staff appointments, Senior VP of HR and Chief Information Officer

BEDFORD, NH – SolutionHealth announces the selection of two staff members for leadership roles within the organization to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of shared services for the organization.

Jason Elliott joins SolutionHealth as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and Debra Dulac MBA, RN, CPHIT transitions to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer after serving as Interim CIO.

Elliot joins SolutionHealth from WellSpan Health in Pennsylvania where he was Vice President of Human Resources since 2017. In this role, he was responsible for direct leadership of 70 human resources professionals including all field-based human resources teams, talent acquisition, workforce development, labor relations and employee health and safety for this eight-hospital integrated delivery system. He brings a wealth of knowledge in Human Resources operations as well as culture transformation, employee engagement and system integration. Prior to joining WellSpan, he held senior Human Resources leadership roles at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio and at Maine Health/Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

Dulac first joined the organization in 2017 initially serving as Chief Nursing Information Officer at Elliot Hospital, and later took on the role of leading the EpicONE implementation for Southern NH Health. She later served as Vice President of Applications, Clinical Informatics and Training for SolutionHealth. She assumed the Interim Chief Information Officer role last June. Dulac brings an impressive background in health informatics, application technology and information systems leadership. Debra’s prior experience includes working in information system leadership positions with Vidant Health in North Carolina, The University of Vermont Medical Center in Vermont, and Dartmouth Health here in New Hampshire. She also brings clinical expertise as she spent nine years in nursing leadership positions during her time at Dartmouth.

“I am thrilled with both of these appointments. I am confident that Debra’s business and IT infrastructure acumen, her clinical knowledge and her ability to lead successfully will advance our IT strategy. It is an exciting time for our organization as our health system continues to evolve in an ever-changing world,” said Bradley Kreick, CEO of SolutionHealth. “With Jason’s leadership, and working collaboratively with leadership across SolutionHealth and our member organizations in Nashua and Manchester, we will continue to advance our workforce initiatives and employee engagement to most effectively position SolutionHealth as the healthcare employer of choice for southern New Hampshire.”

About SolutionHealth – SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.