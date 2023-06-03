Solid pitching performance leads to Friday night win

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, won their third game of the series against the Reading Fightin’ Phils 4-1 at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night. The Fisher Cats have now won seven of ten games in the season series.

On the mound, Paxton Schultz (3-3)got the start and threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out nine, receiving the win. Schultz’s nine strikeouts matches his season and career high set earlier this season on April 26 vs Hartford.

After Reading (19-29) scored a run in the third, Damiano Palmegiani tied it up with a solo home run to left in the fourth off Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel (2-3), his seventh home run of the season. He is now second on the team in homers and RBIs behind Orelvis Martinez. The Blue Jays No. 29 prospect has now reached base in 38 of 43 games played after a pair of hits on the night, his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Sebastian Espino drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth with a sac-fly to give New Hampshire (25-23) a 2-1 lead. Espino has four RBIs in two games played this series.

The Fisher Cats scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with Leo Jimenez crossing home on a wild pitch and a sac fly from Rainer Nunez. Nunez has six RBIs in three games this series.

In the bullpen, right-hander Nick Fraze threw 1.2 scoreless innings in his first outing back since May 13. Right hander Connor Cooke threw 1.1 shutout innings, including an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh with the bases loaded. Left-hander Mason Fluharty earned his first Double-A save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 6:03 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-4, 5.87 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against LHP Josh Hendrickson (1-3, 5.05 ERA) for Reading.