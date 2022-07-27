Soapbox: Chris Pappas knows small business and New Hampshire

My name is Jonathan Kiper and I own a small restaurant in Newmarket called Jonny Boston’s International. For the duration of the pandemic our congressional representative, Chris Pappas, has been extremely supportive of my business. He has voted in favor of legislation that saved my business. At the beginning of the pandemic he met with me one on one to reassure me that congress was working to help small businesses like mine. Later I met with him two more times for “business round tables” involving restaurant owners from the seacoast area.

Rep. Pappas listened to us and understood the struggles of running an independent restaurant because of his experience with his family’s restaurant. Rep. Pappas assured us that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund would pass congress and it did giving restaurants the funds that kept us going.

Given NH reliance on the Rooms and Meals Tax and the tens of thousands of granite staters who rely on restaurants for a paycheck, wide spread restaurant closures would have been traumatic for NH.

Chris Pappas knows small business and he knows New Hampshire. Vote Chris Pappas this November.

Jonathan Kiper

Newmarket, NH