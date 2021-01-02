Snowstorm possible Sun. night into Tuesday with potential for several inches of snow

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 2-Jan. 6



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 2

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for central and northern New Hampshire. Closer to home in Manchester, any precipitation should come to an end by late morning with some breaks of sun during the afternoon. High pressure tonight will bring clearing skies and a sunny start to Sunday, before clouds move in during the afternoon.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Morning precipitation ending. Breaks of sun in afternoon. High 42 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Increasing Clouds, snow by evening Hight 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some snow (1″-3″) Low 28 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Periods of snow (3″-5″) High 33 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Snow showers (1″-2″) Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some snow or rain High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of clouds with a cold wind High 37 (Feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A snowstorm is possible Sunday night into Tuesday. Lot’s of questions on the track, but the potential for moderate to heavy snow.

Trivia

What’s the difference between a winter advisory, watch, and warning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

WINTER STORM WATCH A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours. It does not mean that significant and hazardous winter weather will occur…it only means it is possible.

WINTER STORM WARNING A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent. Significant and hazardous winter weather is defined as a combination of: 1) 5 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 12-hour period or 7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period AND/OR ; 2) Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or powerlines. AND/OR; 3) a life-threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

