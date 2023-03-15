Snow totals: Just how big was our ‘biggest snowstorm of the season’?

It was one big snow day all around for New Hampshire and much of New England, as a Nor’easter had its way with the landscape, dumping from several inches to several feet of snow (on top of what was leftover from last week’s storm), depending on where you live.

School kids, teacher, and city and town employees enjoyed a snow day or worked remotely, roads were miserable, accidents happened and, as always, it all comes to an end and the clean-up begins

We’ve gathered the most recent snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service based on information provided by NWS-trained citizen spotters and/or local municipalities.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming an official volunteer weather spotter for rain/snow totals, check out this information.

Town/Inches

Belknap County

Laconia- 15

Carroll County

Madison- 12.5

Madison- 8.0

Conway- 5.2

Cheshire County

Peterborough – 35

Marlow- 24

Spofford -19

Keene -12

Alstead -12

Stoddard- 10

Grafton County

Lebanon -7.0

Hillsborough County

Greenville – 33.0

Bennington – 30

Antrim – 28.5

New Ipswich – 27.5

Francestown -27

Greenville -24.0

Hillsborough -17.8

Manchester – 12

Milford – 17.0

New Boston -16.3

Goffstown -15

Hudson -14

Nashua – 9.5

Bedford – 15.5

Nashua -7.0

Merrimack County

Concord- 13.2

Canterbury -8.5

Pittsfield – 8.0

Rockingham County

Londonderry -17.8

Deerfield -17.0

Chester -17.0

Lee – 16.5

Sandown -16.5

Hampstead -14.5

Hampstead -10.0

Stratham -9.9

Hampstead – 7.01

Exeter -6.8

Salem -6.5



Strafford County

Northwood -17.2

Durham -12

Durham -8.5

Somersworth – 8

Sullivan County