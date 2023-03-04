Snow Emergency for March 4: No overnight parking on city streets

MANCHESTER, NH – The Public Works Director is declaring a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, until 6 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, any vehicle parked on the streets will be towed and impounded. Vehicles parked in the downtown district are not subject to towing until after 1 a.m. Look for the blinking strobe lights placed at various intersections throughout the City or call the Highway Department at (603) 624-6444 with any questions.

Snow Emergency parking is available at these locations across the city:

View printable map at https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Highway/Snow/Winter-Parking

Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine Street between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parking outside these times will be subject to parking fees of $.75 per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.

Pearl Street Parking Lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets is available between 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 6:00 a.m. Friday. Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.

Behind West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street is also available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 8:00 am Friday. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

Gill Stadium Parking Lot, located at the intersection of Valley Street & Beech Street, South of the JFK Coliseum will be available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 8:00 am Friday. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

Arms Park north end of parking lot is available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 6:00 am Friday.

Public Parking Lot North of Tru Hotel entrance off Kidder Street is available from 8:00 pm Thursday to 9:00 am Friday.

Hartnett Lot at Chestnut Street and Concord Street across from St. Joseph’s Cathedral is available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 8:00 am Friday.

Livingston Park (lot at end of Beech St only) Gravel parking lot behind Dunkin Donuts is available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 9:00 am Friday.

Precourt Park Lot located off South Willow Street behind Wendy’s is available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 9:00 am Friday.

Shaw Park (formerly Brown Mitchell) located near the corner of Brown Street and Mitchell Street is available between 8:00 pm Thursday to 9:00 am Friday.

Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area, located in Derryfield Park off Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $200 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.

Go to www.manchesternh.gov/snow to sign up for automatic e-mail or text notifications of Snow Emergencies.