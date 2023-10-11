SNHU’s LeBlanc joins ‘Widen the Path’ campaign promoting more accessibility for higher education

MANCHESTER, NH – Higher Learning Advocates’ (HLA’s) Widen the Path campaign has launched the Trailblazer Initiative to highlight institutions across the country demonstrating change.

The first group of Trailblazers spotlights higher learning institutions and student-support organizations that are making educational pathways more equitable and accessible for students, especially the 40 million Americans with ‘some college and no degree.’

Among them, Dr. Paul LeBlanc, president of Southern New Hampshire University.

“The Trailblazer Initiative is aligned with SNHU’s mission to transform the lives of learners by making higher education more flexible and accessible,” said LeBlanc. “The kinds of learners SNHU serves are often those who face multiple barriers on their journey to a degree, and we are proud to sign the [Widen the Path] pledge and help share their stories to advocate for positive change.”

Other Trailblazers in the first cohort include Michael Baston, president of Cuyahoga Community College, Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College, Jim Henderson, CEO and president of the University of Louisiana System, and Mike Larsson, CEO and co-founder of Duet, as well as Mary Leviner, who serves as the coaching platforms senior director of student services. Further Trailblazers from employers, advocacy groups, and students are to be announced later in the year.

“We see the Trailblazer initiative as a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the individuals and institutions responsible for the innovative solutions that are propelling the higher education system forward,” said Julie Peller, executive director of HLA. “Through collaboration with learners, institutions of higher education, partner organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the political spectrum, our hope is that federal policymakers will be inspired by the Trailblazers who have demonstrated tremendous leadership in the face of an unfavorable federal policy environment. Change is possible, and can have a profound impact on students and the 40 million Americans with some college and no degree.”

The Trailblazers join more than 45 organizations that have partnered with HLA’s Widen the Path campaign. Many of the policies championed by the Trailblazers at institutions across the country are in lockstep with the campaign’s legislative agenda, which includes the expansion of Workforce Pell, Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) reform, and creation of more affordable and accessible options for Credit for Prior Learning (CPL).

“Our coaching program is designed for students who need to earn a degree but need to prioritize work and family too,” said Mike Larsson, CEO and co-Founder of Duet. “Forty million people have some college credit but no degree. We know firsthand that these students absolutely have what it takes to graduate. They just need a different path.”