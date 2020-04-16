SNHU seeks to help organizations transition to online education

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Since 1995, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has become one of the world’s leaders in online education. With COVID-19 now forcing educational systems across the world to also go online, SNHU is looking to help show the way.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SNHU has released a suite of free educational sources to help educators, in the transition to online education with the help of its partner, K12 Inc.

“We’re proud to be working with dedicated partners, health care experts, and workforce leaders to share critical resources and information related to COVID-19,” said Paul LeBlanc, University President and CEO, SNHU. “While our missions have not changed, the world has, and it’s important for all of us to come together, do our part, and lift each other up as we all navigate this new reality.”

SNHU has also partnered with Guild Education and Penn Foster to roll out a set of free trainings for frontline essential business workers needing guidance on how to work safely while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

More information on these efforts can be found at www.snhu.edu/about-us/covid-19.