SNHU President Paul LeBlanc announces he is stepping down from his role

Above: This video message went out to faculty and employees on Dec. 6 from SNHU President Paul LeBlanc.

MANCHESTER, NH – Paul LeBlanc is stepping down from his post at the helm of Southern New Hampshire University as of July 2024.

The announcement went out Wednesday to faculty and employees via email including a video message (see above) and a detailed explanation of LeBlanc’s journey from the beginning in 2003 to this moment.

“I’ve always said I’d never work anywhere but SNHU, but I’m not well built for retirement. On July 1, I will start a one-year sabbatical. I will use this time to research AI and the future of higher education. I’ll do some more writing, support some of our other ventures, such as Impact . org, Avenu, and other partnerships, and continue to be an ambassador for the university.

LeBlanc also announced that his immediate replacement has been appointed by the SNHU Board of Trustees, Lisa Marsh Ryerson, who serves as the University Provost. She will serve a two-year term starting July 1, 2024.

A formal announcement from Board Chair, Winnie Lerner, can be found here.