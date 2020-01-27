SNHU picks up basketball and hockey wins on Saturday

It’s January 27, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

The Penmen came from behind to earn a 74-68 win on Saturday against the College of Saint Rose.

Southern New Hampshire trailed, 56-48, with just under eight-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation when a 17-5 rush catapulted the Penmen in front. Saint Rose would pull even with 3:12 left in regulation, but key scores by junior Gyanna Russell (East Hampton, Conn.) and freshman Adriana Timberlake (Braintree, Mass.) sealed the victory.

Senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) had 24 points while Russell posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern New Hampshire wins for the fourth time in six games, while Saint Rose drops its fourth straight.

The Penmen (12-7, 5-6 Northeast-10) are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 28 (5:30 p.m.) when they play host to the University of New Haven at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Men’s Basketball

Senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) set a career high for the second time in a week, with 35 points in a 92-80 SNHU win over the College of Saint Rose on Saturday.

Southern New Hampshire, which led, 44-34, at halftime, had extended its advantage to 57-44 less than five minutes into the second half when a 15-5 stretch. Saint Rose closed the game on a 17-7 run to trim the gap, but never drew closer than nine.

Joyce added 11 rebounds along with his 35 points, with junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.), freshman Jacari Sanders (San Antonio, Texas), and freshman Ryan Conroy (Staten Island, N.Y.) ending in double digits with 18, 17 and 10 points respectively.

SNHU, which leads the all-time series, 22-15, has won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Golden Knights, including three of four on the road.

The Penmen (11-8, 4-7 Northeast-10) are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 28 (7:30 p.m.) when they play host to the University of New Haven at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Men’s Hockey

Freshman George Thurston (Plymouth, Mass.) scored a pair of goals as SNHU defeated Franklin Pierce on Saturday night.

Freshman Matt Monreal (Wauwatosa, Wisc.) opened scoring just 27 seconds into proceedings, followed by Thurston’s goals, which came just over four minutes apart.

Thurston’s second goal came on a power play, and another power play goal from sophomore Cole Steward (Alpharetta, Ga.) answered three straight Franklin Pierce goals to provide the deciding score.

Senior Kurt Gutting (Weymouth, Mass.) made 29 saves on 32 shots to earn the win.

The Penmen (8-9-0, 6-4-0 Northeast-10) have ten days off until they return to action on Tuesday, February 4 to host conference rival Post University at 7:10 p.m.