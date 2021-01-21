SNHU launches MicroBachelor programs

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the launch of its first MicroBachelor Programs, also known as the “SNHUx Programs”

The programs, conducted in collaboration with edX, provides offerings in business analytics and data management with Python and SQL for $498 per course. Pending admission, the courses can also be apply up to six credits toward associate’s and bachelor’s degrees at SNHU.

“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, it is clear that learners need access to affordable bursts of learning now more than ever,” said Paul LeBlanc, President and CEO, SNHU. “Through the new SNHUx programs, learners will be able to study at their own pace, obtain workforce-relevant skills, and apply credits when they enroll at SNHU – creating an even more affordable pathway to an associate or bachelor’s degree. We could not be more proud to launch these MicroBachelors programs with edX, and look forward to working together to continue expanding access to higher education.”

The concept of MicroBachelor programs created by edX at other top universities and Fortune 1000 corporations seeks to create a bridge between standalone credentials and certificate programs and a full college education.

“Everything we do at edX is powered by a global network of contributors who believe in the transformative power of education,” Anant Agarwal, edX Founder and CEO. “SNHU, a fellow innovator in reimagining higher education, is a natural and important addition to that network, and I’m delighted to welcome them. Launching with two MicroBachelors programs is evidence of our shared commitment to bringing high-quality education to learners at every stage of their lives. Together, we will further the edX mission to increase access to education worldwide.”

The SNHUx courses are open for enrollment, and start on February 26. To enroll, visit the SNHUx page on edX. For Details on how to earn college credits at SNHU for SNHUx courses are available at SNHU website.