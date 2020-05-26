SNHU grad student named as All-American

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Andrew Sylvia

NEW ORLEANS – Southern New Hampshire University graduate student Ashley Elder is now an NCAA Indoor Track and Field All-American.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Elder (Bristol, Conn.) is the first-even Indoor Track and Field All-American in school history. Sahara Brown ’17 earned All-American honors in Outdoor Track and Field for the Penmen in 2017 thanks to her performance in the javelin at the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Elder also earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District accolades and was named SNHU’s Female Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year last spring.   She finishes her career holding the school records for an indoor shot (15.13m), outdoor shot put (14.82m), discus throw (47.39m) and hammer throw (49.32m).

She earned a place at the 2020 Division II Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Before they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

