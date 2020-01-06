SNHU grabs Sunday win over Roberts Wesleyan

It’s January 5, 2020. Here’s a recap of what’s been going on recently in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Men’s Basketball

Junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) had a career-high 27 points as the Penmen easily defeated Roberts Wesleyan on Sunday, 94-76.

Senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) chipped in 21 points, with junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio) and senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) also posting double digits with 16 and 11 points respectively.

Southern New Hampshire led by just three at 42-39 with two-and-a-half minutes to play before the break when it scored the final 11 points of the stanza, as part of a 24-2 burst. Montague and Almonacy led the way with nine and five points, respectively, while Joyce and Long canned 3-pointers during the stretch. The Penmen held the Redhawks scoreless for three-and-a-half minutes twice during the run.

The Penmen (9-4, 2-3 Northeast 10) are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 8 (7:30 p.m.) when they play host to in-state rival Franklin Pierce University at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Women’s Basketball

The Penmen fell 68-51 to Bentley in the undercard of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Junior Gyanna Russell (East Hampton, Conn.) had 12 points, with senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.