SNHU goalie gets pro contract in France

HOOKSETT, N.H. – On Wednesday, Southern New Hampshire University announced that graduating ice hockey goaltender Kurt Gutting has signed a professional contract with a team in France.

Gutting (Weymouth, Mass.) will join the Second Division Cometes du Meudon, expected to take over for 2018-’19 NCAA Division III Player of the Year Devin McDonald.

He finished his SNHU career this spring with a 2.74 goals against average in 56 games and a .925 save percentage, both tops in program history.

Gutting was named as Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018-’19 and was named Northeast-10 Conference Goaltender of the Week five times.