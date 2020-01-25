SNHU falls in overtime to Franklin Pierce

Here’s a recap of what happened on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Southern New Hampshire University athletics.

Men’s Hockey

The Penmen sent things to overtime, but couldn’t last more than two minutes into the extra frame, falling 3-2 to Franklin Pierce.

Sophomore Andy Somerville (Medford, Mass.) had SNHU’s first goal while graduate student Brett Strawn (Wareham, Mass.) tied things up with just under four minutes left in regulation.

J.T. Kossakowski (Elburn, Ill.) had 32 saves for the Penmen.

The Penmen (7-9-0, 5-4-0 Northeast-10) and Ravens clash again on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at the Jason Ritchie Arena in Winchenden, Mass.

Indoor Track and Field

The Penmen took part in the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University, setting new program records.

Senior Jill Couto (Newton Junction, N.H.) broke the indoor school record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.99, with sophomore Grace Henson also setting a program mark in the 1,000 meters with a time of 3:02.32.

Other program records came from sophomore Ashley Corcoran (East Longmeadow, Mass.), who turned in the fasted mile in Penmen history with a time of 5:04.36 and junior Maura Coakley (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) who finished with a 10:22.89 in the women’s 3000 meter race.