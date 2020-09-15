SNHU earns honors for workplace quality

HOOKSETT, NH – Recently, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) received recognition from a pair of organizations praising its workplace culture.

In Late August, Forbes Magazine named SNHU as one of America’s Best Employers and the best employer in New Hampshire. SNHU was also the only higher education institution among the 25 total businesses from New Hampshire that made Forbes’ list.

This week, SNHU was also Modern Think’s “Great Colleges to Work For” List for the 13th straight year. Like the Forbes List, SNHU was the only higher education institution to make the list from New Hampshire. SNHU also received special recognition in the list for collaborative governance, compensation and benefits, confidence in senior leadership, diversity, facilities and workspace and security job satisfaction, professional/career development, respect and appreciation, supervisor/department chair relationship and work/life balance.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a top employer in higher education and New Hampshire,” said Danielle Stanton, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, SNHU. “The recognition from Forbes and the Great Colleges to Work For Program is a testament to the hard work our employees do collectively every day to support our learners, and we are incredibly proud that even during these challenging times our employees have come together to put students first.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SNHU has also hired more than 200 new employees to support its online student growth as more Americans look to finish or advance their education. SNHU has also increased flexibility for workers during the pandemic, provided financial assistance to employees as they transitioned to working at home, and offered additional paid-time off (PTO) to full- and part-time employees this summer.