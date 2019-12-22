SNHU drops final games of 2019

Southern New Hampshire University basketball finished the 2019 calendar year with a pair of road losses.

On the men’s side, Pace University held on for an 80-76 victory over the Penmen in Pleasantville, N.Y.

Southern New Hampshire trailed 35-34 with under three minutes to go before the break, beginning what would become a 20-7 run. The Penmen kept the lead until approximately seven minutes into the second half, with Pace’s comeback during into a see-saw battle over the game’s final minutes.

Despite the defeat, senior Eammon Joyce (Medford, Mass.) had 23 points, with fellow senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) throwing in 13 points.

On the women’s side, Bentley cruised to a comfortable 74-66 win over the Penmen in Waltham, Mass.

Although SNHU made it close at times, Bentley exploded into a 30-10 run in the third quarter to build a lead that could not be overcome the rest of the way.

Senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) had a career-high 19 points, freshman Adriana Timberlake (Braintree, Mass.) had 14 while junior Gyanna Russell (E. Hampton, Conn.) had 13.

The women’s side is back in action on Sunday, Jan. 5 (1:30) when they play host to Stonehill College at the Stan Spirou Field House. They will be followed by the men at 3:30 p.m. as they face off against Roberts Wesleyan College.