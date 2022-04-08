SNHU beats Saint Anselm in extra innings

Friday, April 8, 2022Andrew SylviaCollege Sports, Sports0
Friday, April 8, 2022Andrew SylviaCollege Sports, Sports0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Ricky Alexy. Promotional photo/Jim Stankiewcz

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Southern New Hampshire University, ranked 12th in the nation among NCAA Division II baseball programs, improved to 5-0 in Northeast-10 play with a 9-8 extra-innings away victory against local rival Saint Anselm College on Thursday.

Saint Anselm opened a quick 3-0 lead, getting a pair of home runs in the second inning from senior Mike Pierro (North Andover, Mass.) and junior Brady Doran (Greenville, S.C.). The Penmen responded with five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth and managed to hold onto their lead in the bottom of the fifth despite an unearned run.

The game stayed at 5-4 until Saint Anselm graduate student Salvatore Pezzolla (East Greenbush, N.Y.) would launch a one out, solo home run to tie the score at five and force extra innings.

SNHU exploded in the top of the tenth, with RBI from graduate student Idelson Taveras (Lawrence, Mass.)redshirt sophomore Cam Caraher (Plymouth, Mass.), redshirt junior Alex Kennedy (Braintree, Mass.) and redshirt sophomore Danniel Rivera (New Britain, Conn.). The extra-inning rally gave the Penmen four runs and a lead that the Hawks couldn’t overcome, despite a three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth from Saint Anselm’s Matt Collins (Beverly, Mass.)

The Penmen picked up a 26th consecutive win over the Hawks, a string which dates back to 2013.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts