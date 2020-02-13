SNHU and Saint Anselm split basketball doublheader

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The Queen City Cup didn’t see a change in its standings on Tuesday as Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University split a dual-gender basketball doubleheader at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.

In the women’s game, SNHU defeated Saint Anselm, 88-83.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had a career-high 38 points for the hosts, trailing only the 44 by Rachel Jackson on Nov. 28, 1984 at Dartmouth. She also had 17 rebounds, the ninth straight game with double digits in the rebound column.

Senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) also had a career-high scoring night, finishing with 27 points for the Penmen, breaking her previous best of 24 points she set on Saturday against Assumption. Senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) was close behind with 25 points for SNHU.

The Penmen collected more points off turnovers (16-3) and on the fast break (17-6), in addition to receiving more scoring from their bench (37-10), while the Hawks won the glass (44-33), including on the offensive end (17-8), captured the paint (48-36), gathered more second chance points (23-3) and recorded a better assist-to-turnover ratio (19/9-16/8).

SNHU snaps an eight-game winning streak against Saint Anselm, as it wins for the second time in the last 13 meetings. Saint Anselm, which leads the all-time series, 51-20, loses to Southern New Hampshire for the first time since a 74-65 home defeat Nov. 18, 2015. The teams split the regular-season series, as Saint Anselm won, 84-83, in the final seconds at SNHU back on Nov. 26.

Saint Anselm is now 16-6 (12-4, Northeast-10) and SNHU is 14-10 (7-9, Northeast-10).

On the men’s side, Saint Anselm won 72-61.

Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) posted 17 points for the Penmen, getting 13 rebounds for the double-double. Sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) led the Hawks with 17 points with junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) also getting 17 points along with 10 rebounds.

Saint Anselm is now 15-8 (11-5, Northeast-10) and SNHU is 14-10 (7-9, Northeast-10).

SNHU ends the winter sports season with a 12-10 lead over Saint Anselm in the Queen City Cup Standings, barring any postseason play in men’s ice hockey, men’s basketball or women’s basketball.