Sneak peek at Diz’s Cafe menu: New Elm Street eatery opening ‘as soon as possible’

MANCHESTER, NH – Even those with blueprints, punctual construction crews and solid business plans have found it impossible to overcome the disruption of an international pandemic.

Gary “Diz” Window is one of those guys.

In January things were smooth sailing for his new concept eatery on Elm Street, Diz’s Cafe. But halfway to completion, COVID-19 entered the equation. The worst of it has been the uncertainty. And even with restaurants getting the greenlight for outdoor dining, Diz’s still has a hurdle or two left.

Instead of opening on May 25 as recently announced, they have again been delayed by a late shipment of supplies.

Diz’s concept is a simple one – comfort and convenience. The menu includes recipes that Diz has been cooking up for years, ever since he got his start as “spaghetti boy” at Angelo’s. And wife Judi Window, a not-so-silent partner in the business, also has an impressive pedigree when it comes to feeding the city’s hungry – her great-grandmother Rose Paris used to make sandwiches for the mill workers and deliver them from her house, “like a canteen,” says Judi.

Rounding out the team is Billy Martin, Diz’s culinary partner in cuisine, and Michelle Guild, who has been doing her best to keep the buzz going and keep future patrons up-to-speed on progress – and delays.

It appears that the “Service Window” will officially open for take-out sometime next week, barring any further supply-chain fails or worldwide disasters.

Below is a sneak peek at Diz’s menu. Follow along on their Facebook page for updates on their grand opening, and check out the Q&A (below the menu) for an inside look at what to expect from Diz’s Cafe.



