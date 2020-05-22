Sneak peek at Diz’s Cafe menu: New Elm Street eatery opening ‘as soon as possible’

Friday, May 22, 2020 Carol Robidoux Business, Restaurants and Dining 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
From left, Gary “Diz” Window, Judi Window, Billy Martin and Michelle Guild, a “before” photo taken in January 2020 BC (before COVID). Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Even those with blueprints, punctual construction crews and solid business plans have found it impossible to overcome the disruption of an international pandemic.

Gary “Diz” Window is one of those guys.

In January things were smooth sailing for his new concept eatery on Elm Street, Diz’s Cafe. But halfway to completion, COVID-19 entered the equation. The worst of it has been the uncertainty. And even with restaurants getting the greenlight for outdoor dining, Diz’s still has a hurdle or two left.

Instead of opening on May 25 as recently announced, they have again been delayed by a late shipment of supplies.

Gary “Diz” Window is practicing his phone-answering form in anticipation of opening the doors to Diz’s Cafe, located at 860 Elm St. Courtesy Photo

Diz’s concept is a simple one – comfort and convenience. The menu includes recipes that Diz has been cooking up for years, ever since he got his start as “spaghetti boy” at Angelo’s. And wife Judi Window, a not-so-silent partner in the business, also has an impressive pedigree when it comes to feeding the city’s hungry – her great-grandmother Rose Paris used to make sandwiches for the mill workers and deliver them from her house, “like a canteen,” says Judi.

Rounding out the team is Billy Martin, Diz’s culinary partner in cuisine, and Michelle Guild, who has been doing her best to keep the buzz going and keep future patrons up-to-speed on progress – and delays.

It appears that the “Service Window” will officially open for take-out sometime next week, barring any further supply-chain fails or worldwide disasters.

Below is a sneak peek at Diz’s menu. Follow along on their Facebook page for updates on their grand opening, and check out the Q&A (below the menu) for an inside look at what to expect from Diz’s Cafe.


Judi Window, foreground, with the rest of the team, from left, Diz Window, Michelle Guild and Billy Martin, back in March. Courtesy Photo

We asked Judi Window a few questions about Diz’s. She had answers!

Q. What is the most fun you’ve had in building Diz’s Cafe?
Watching our mood board come alive. It was amazing how close we came to exactly what we envisioned.
Q. What is the one thing people might not expect about Diz’s? 
How our idea of having a restaurant with no wait staff and serving full meals fits so perfectly in our new world.
Q. What is your personal favorite menu item, and why? 
I love the build your own menu AND the Brussels sprouts.
Q. What has been the toughest part about your delayed opening? 
Having to cook every night!
Q. Will you have outdoor seating, or just takeout and delivery?
We will have “Window Service”

Q. Now that you’ve arrived at your grand opening, what has been the most exciting part about opening a restaurant on Elm Street? 

Actually, spending time downtown when we were looking for a location. We met a lot of great people, ate a lot of great food, and visited some awesome restaurants.

DIz’s Cafe, 869 Elm St., Manchester, NH, will feature quick service and quality foods, including large meals available for meetings and families.

About Carol Robidoux 6503 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn