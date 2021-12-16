Smash-and-grab pawn shop burglars caught on tape during 3-minute heist

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an early-morning burglary at a South Willow Street pawn shop in which eight burglars were caught on surveillance video inside the shop, after smashing the front door.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 4 a.m., Manchester Police responded to US Gold and Pawn, 890 S. Willow St., for a burglary alarm.

Arriving officers found the front door smashed as well as glass cabinets within the business. Surveillance video showed eight people enter the store and take various items to include laptops and jewelry. They are seen in the store for approximately three minutes.

Police continue to investigate this burglary and ask that anyone with information about this incident call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Callers can remain anonymous and cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.