Small contingency of armed ‘Boogaloo Boys’ demonstrate at State House

CONCORD, NH – Police in Concord remained on alert this weekend for possible protests as demonstrators were expected to show up at state house buildings across the country, echoing the protests Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. But all remained quiet here – even Sunday afternoon, when a small crowd of so-called Boogaloo Boys gathered at the NH State House.

Several men with protective gear and camouflage carrying different styles of firearms peacefully joined together holding signs and banners. On the flag an “igloo” logo was present, along with some of the traditional flower-print found on Hawaiian shirts. Many also wore patches with the same “big igloo” logo, adopted according to some sources to prevent social media from flagging mention of “boogaloo.”

Members of the group self-identified as being part of the “the boogaloo movement,” also referred to as Boogaloo Boys. They stated that they came to peacefully express their opinion and would be there no matter if President Trump was reelected or not.

In speaking to the participants they all stated they are not affiliated with any one party, however most of them stated they normally vote for Libertarian candidates, and said they were not pro-Trump.

The concern they have is a “Patriot Act 2.0” coming in the future that could take away additional rights and freedoms. Some of those rights surround the possession of certain firearms, and types of ammunition. At one point one of the participants took the time to explain the firearm he was carrying.

Some people there were not associated with the Boogaloo movement but were live streaming from the sidewalk.

Several members of the NH State Police were visible, some walking around the statehouse grounds, some in cruisers. Some of the people followed the troopers around the grounds filming them. A NH State Police officer walked the area with a K9 appearing to check for explosive type devices.

No arrests were observed, and there were no direct conflicts between the protestors and police.