Small Business Saturday: Make your own gifts at Studio 550 ‘Handmade Holiday’ drop-in workshops

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 invites the community to make gifts for as many people on their holiday list as possible!

To help get everyone started, on Small Business Saturday, November 26, 2022, Studio 550 will be hosting a buffet of drop-in workshops from 11-6 p.m. Projects range in price from $15 to $35 each, and each allows plenty of space for customization and creativity. With adult assistance, all ages are welcome to participate!

There will be stations set up to make your own:

Milk & cookies cup and plate set (for Santa, of course)

Custom coffee or cocoa mug

Large decorative paper snowflakes

Winter fairy houses or treasure boxes

Paint your own handmade pottery

Paint your own ornaments

Succulent Plant arrangements at our plant bar (with fairy garden add-ons)

Pottery on the wheel (pre-registration required for this option)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition, there will be:

$1 pottery sale to benefit the Clay for Kids Fund

live maker demos (stained glass and pottery)

Free prize to the first 10 shoppers/makers

a fully stocked handmade gift shop to browse and buy

maybe even more…

The handmade gift shop will be open with handmade pottery, stained glass, plants, soaps, stickers, knit goods, woodworking, and more.

Handmade Holiday Challenge! Anyone who posts photos showing they handmade or gave a handmade-by-someone-else gift to 7+ people this year will be entered to win a $20 gift card to Studio 550. Anyone entering should tag @studio550 and #handmadeholidaylove on Instagram. Emailed entries to info@550arts.com are welcome. Any age and any media is welcome, as long as it is handmade with love and intention!

More information can be found on our website at 550arts.com on the post on the home page. Questions can also be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com