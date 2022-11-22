Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26: Discover a community of makers, doers and retailers

MANCHESTER, NH – When it all started 10 years ago, Shop Small Saturday was a response to the wildly popular Black Friday – a day when holiday shoppers flooded malls and bigger retailers to snap up the best deals and put them “in the black” – with an end-of-year shopping spree to do the same for the little guys. Back then, what sounded altruistic still had an undertone of commercialism, as it was the brainchild of American Express.

It still is all about commerce. However, a lot has shifted in the past decade – most notably the rise of smaller “mom and pop” retail businesses and restaurants, including those that have emerged or sustained themselves despite the retail disarray of a global pandemic.

On Nov. 26 people like you and me will consider keeping our holiday spending “local” by going out in search of businesses close to home that specialize in handcrafted, homemade, artisanal and bespoke giftable items.

According to retail analysts McKinsey & Co., holiday retail season 2022 is one to be “cautiously optimistic” for businesses that have spent the past couple of years fighting back after the disruption of COVID-19. And despite the undercurrent of sentiment that things have never cost more or been more uncertain in terms of our country’s politics and economic future, shoppers surveyed say they are ready to spend, and will be looking for the best value for their shopping dollars.

Here in Manchester, Mayor Joyce Craig will be kicking off Small Business Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Bookery, located at 844 Elm St. Free coffee will be available for guests while supplies last along with handouts in support of many Small Business Saturday deals and other giveaway items!

In addition to the businesses and special deals curated below by the Greater Manchester Chamber, there are other great businesses tucked in and around the city – including the Manchester Craft Market located at the Mall of New Hampshire (if you enter the mall through Dick’s Sporting Goods it’s just inside to your right). It is a unique storefront that features items by many local and NH-based companies in one place, a little something for anyone on your list. And don’t forget you can always give the gift of an experience, whether it’s a gift certificate to a music or entertainment venue, or a local restaurant or pub.

Retail, Museums & Art

Antiques on Elm

Address: 321 Elm Street, Manchester NH

Phone: 603-860-7411

Website: www.antiquesonelm.com

Social: @antiquesonelm

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday Offering: Cash discounts on some items if Vendor indicates on price tag

Lots of great Christmas ideas and gift certificates!

Barre Life

Address: 944 Elm St. Manchester, NH

Website: barrelifenh.com

Social: barre_life

Online Shopping: https://barrelifenh.com/gift-cards

Hours: 8am – 10am or on-line 24/7

Holiday Deal: 20% off class packages and retail! Expires 11/28/22

Beeze Tees Manchester

Phone: 603-413-5324

Website: www.beezetees.com

Social: @beezetees

Online Shopping: https://thebestwaytoprinttoday.com/

Hours: 11a-2p

Holiday Deal:

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY! 11/25-11/26

THE MORE YOU SPEND, THE MORE YOU SAVE

(DOES NOT INCLUDE CUSTOM ORDERS OR SAMPLES)

T-SHIRTS – HOODIES – HATS – BAGS – GLASSWEAR – GIFTS

JACKETS – POSTCARDS – SIGNS – PUZZLES – CARDS

MASKS – PLUSH TOYS – STICKERS – MAGNETS – BEANIES

$25 get 10% Off

$50 get 25% Off

$100+ get 40% Off

Bellman Jewelers

Address: 1650 Elm Street Manchester NH Suite 102

Phone: 603-625-4653

Website: www.bellmans.com

Social: @BellmanJewelers

Online Shopping: www.bellmans.com

Hours: 10AM – 3PM

Bookery Manchester

Address: 844 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101

Phone: 603-836-6600

Website: https://www.bookerymht.com/

Social: instagram, twitter & tiktok: @bookerymht

Online Shopping: shopbookerymht.com

Hours: 9am-7pm

Holiday Deal: Coffee with Mayor Craig, children’s activities from 10am-5pm, live performances throughout the day, and raffles

Throughout the holiday season, The Bookery offers $6 gift wrapping, Sip & Shop nights every Thursday night (savings for teachers, veterans, and first responders), and personal shoppers (form can be found on our website)

Currier Museum of Art

Address: 150 Ash Street, Manchester, NH 03104

Phone: 603-669-6144

Website: currier.org

Social: @curriermuseum_shop

Hours: Open from 10 am to 5 pm

Pop of Color

Address: 816 Elm St, Manchester NH

Phone: 603-624-5999

Website: www.popofcolornh.com

Hours: 10am to 4pm

Holiday Deal: Free gift wrapping and extended hours throughout the holiday season

Lilac + Finch

Address: 32 Hanover Street, Manchester NH

Phone: 603-856-5457

Website: https://lilacandfinch.com/

Social: @lilacandfinch

Online Shopping: https://lilacandfinch.com/

Hours: 10a-7p

Holiday Deal: Gift with purchase, in-store raffle

Curbside pick-up

Loft Cottage Candle Co.

Address: 252 Willow St, Manchester, NH

Website: www.loftcottagecandles.com

Social: loftcottagecandles

Online Shopping: https://loftcottagecandles.square.site/

Hours: 9am – 4pm

Holiday Deal: 25% Off 1 Regularly Price Home Accent Item & free gift with purchase of $55 or more

All our purchases are gift ready with lovely, holiday packaging

Mosaic Art Collective

Address: 66 Hanover Street Suite 201

Phone: (603) 512-6209

Website: MosaicArtCollective.com

Social: Instagram and Facebook: MosaicArtCollective

Hours: 10a-3p

Holiday Deal: Mosaic Art Collective has a small artworks show entitled Foot by Foot in which all of the artwork is under $500 and made by local artists.

– Small Business Saturday we are hosting a small Makers Market for local artists.

– Mosaic is offering free gift wrapping for any purchases made through the gallery. Additionally, Mosaic will be donating 20% of their profits to New Horizons for NH food pantry.

Portland Mattress Makers

Address: 777 South Willow Street

Phone: 603-782-8610

Website: www.portlandmattressmakers.com

Facebook: portlandmattressmakersmaine

Instagram: portlandmattressmakers1938

Online Shopping: www.portlandmattressmakers.com

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

SEE Science Center

Address: 200 Bedford Street

Phone: 603-669-0400

Website: https://see-sciencecenter.org/

Twitter: @SEESciCtr

Facebook: @SEEScienceCenter

Instagram: @see_sciencecenter

Hours: 10am – 5pm

Holiday Deal: Choice of free book with $25 purchase Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday.

SEE members receive 10% off every day.

Studio 550 Art Center

Address: 550 Elm Street Manchester NH 03101

Phone: 603-232-5597

Website: 550arts.com

IG: @studio550

FB: Studio550artcenter

Online Shopping: https://www.550arts.com/giftshop/

Hours: 11am-6PM

Holiday Deal: Whole menu of drop-in workshop stations on Small Business Saturday from 11am-6pm. Projects range in price from $15 to $25 each, and allow plenty of space for customization and creativity.

Make your own:

– Milk & cookies cup and plate set (for Santa, of course)

– Custom coffee or cocoa mug

– Large decorative paper snowflakes

– Winter fairy houses or trinket containers

– Paint your own handmade pottery

– Paint your own ornaments

– Succulent Plant arrangement at our plant bar (with fairy garden add-ons)

– Pottery on the wheel (pre-registration required for this option)

In addition, there will be:

– $1 pottery sale to benefit the Clay for Kids Fund

– live maker demos (stained glass and pottery)

– giveaways to the first 10 shoppers/makers

– a fully stocked handmade gift shop to browse and buy

If people tag photos proving they handmade and gave 5+ gifts this year with @studio550 and #handmadeholidaychallenge on IG we will award a winner with a $20 gift card. Any age and any media is welcome, as long as it is handmade with love and intention.

Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass

Address: 412 Chestnut St

Phone: 603-490-4321

Website: https://www.studioverne.com/

IG: studioverne_vglassy

FB: Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass”

Hours: Noon – 7pm

Holiday Deal:

– Providing a glass demonstration technique called “Wire Inclusion”

– Participating in the Downtown Passport Program

– Starting to collect local artists work to participate in ‘The Art of GIFTing Art’ at Studioverne and Creative Framing, works to fit in – 5×8” clear window, ribboned gift box for $20-$100.

– Annual Holiday Open House December 10th 4-7pm Kick off to ‘GIFTing’