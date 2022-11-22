Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26: Discover a community of makers, doers and retailers

MANCHESTER, NH – When it all started 10 years ago, Shop Small Saturday was a response to the wildly popular Black Friday – a day when holiday shoppers flooded malls and bigger retailers to snap up the best deals and put them “in the black” – with an end-of-year shopping spree to do the same for the little guys. Back then, what sounded altruistic still had an undertone of commercialism, as it was the brainchild of American Express.
It still is all about commerce. However, a lot has shifted in the past decade – most notably the rise of smaller “mom and pop” retail businesses and restaurants, including those that have emerged or sustained themselves despite the retail disarray of a global pandemic.
On Nov. 26 people like you and me will consider keeping our holiday spending “local” by going out in search of businesses close to home that specialize in handcrafted, homemade, artisanal and bespoke giftable items.
According to retail analysts McKinsey & Co., holiday retail season 2022 is one to be “cautiously optimistic” for businesses that have spent the past couple of years fighting back after the disruption of COVID-19. And despite the undercurrent of sentiment that things have never cost more or been more uncertain in terms of our country’s politics and economic future, shoppers surveyed say they are ready to spend, and will be looking for the best value for their shopping dollars.
Here in Manchester, Mayor Joyce Craig will be kicking off Small Business Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Bookery, located at 844 Elm St. Free coffee will be available for guests while supplies last along with handouts in support of many Small Business Saturday deals and other giveaway items!
In addition to the businesses and special deals curated below by the Greater Manchester Chamber, there are other great businesses tucked in and around the city – including the Manchester Craft Market located at the Mall of New Hampshire (if you enter the mall through Dick’s Sporting Goods it’s just inside to your right). It is a unique storefront that features items by many local and NH-based companies in one place, a little something for anyone on your list. And don’t forget you can always give the gift of an experience, whether it’s a gift certificate to a music or entertainment venue, or a local restaurant or pub.
Retail, Museums & Art
Antiques on Elm
Address: 321 Elm Street, Manchester NH
Phone: 603-860-7411
Website: www.antiquesonelm.com
Social: @antiquesonelm
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holiday Offering: Cash discounts on some items if Vendor indicates on price tag
Lots of great Christmas ideas and gift certificates!
Barre Life
Address: 944 Elm St. Manchester, NH
Website: barrelifenh.com
Social: barre_life
Online Shopping: https://barrelifenh.com/gift-cards
Hours: 8am – 10am or on-line 24/7
Holiday Deal: 20% off class packages and retail! Expires 11/28/22
Beeze Tees Manchester
Phone: 603-413-5324
Website: www.beezetees.com
Social: @beezetees
Online Shopping: https://thebestwaytoprinttoday.com/
Hours: 11a-2p
Holiday Deal:
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY! 11/25-11/26
THE MORE YOU SPEND, THE MORE YOU SAVE
(DOES NOT INCLUDE CUSTOM ORDERS OR SAMPLES)
T-SHIRTS – HOODIES – HATS – BAGS – GLASSWEAR – GIFTS
JACKETS – POSTCARDS – SIGNS – PUZZLES – CARDS
MASKS – PLUSH TOYS – STICKERS – MAGNETS – BEANIES
$25 get 10% Off
$50 get 25% Off
$100+ get 40% Off
Bellman Jewelers
Address: 1650 Elm Street Manchester NH Suite 102
Phone: 603-625-4653
Website: www.bellmans.com
Social: @BellmanJewelers
Online Shopping: www.bellmans.com
Hours: 10AM – 3PM
Bookery Manchester
Address: 844 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
Phone: 603-836-6600
Website: https://www.bookerymht.com/
Social: instagram, twitter & tiktok: @bookerymht
Online Shopping: shopbookerymht.com
Hours: 9am-7pm
Holiday Deal: Coffee with Mayor Craig, children’s activities from 10am-5pm, live performances throughout the day, and raffles
Throughout the holiday season, The Bookery offers $6 gift wrapping, Sip & Shop nights every Thursday night (savings for teachers, veterans, and first responders), and personal shoppers (form can be found on our website)
Currier Museum of Art
Address: 150 Ash Street, Manchester, NH 03104
Phone: 603-669-6144
Website: currier.org
Social: @curriermuseum_shop
Hours: Open from 10 am to 5 pm
Pop of Color
Address: 816 Elm St, Manchester NH
Phone: 603-624-5999
Website: www.popofcolornh.com
Hours: 10am to 4pm
Holiday Deal: Free gift wrapping and extended hours throughout the holiday season
Lilac + Finch
Address: 32 Hanover Street, Manchester NH
Phone: 603-856-5457
Website: https://lilacandfinch.com/
Social: @lilacandfinch
Online Shopping: https://lilacandfinch.com/
Hours: 10a-7p
Holiday Deal: Gift with purchase, in-store raffle
Curbside pick-up
Loft Cottage Candle Co.
Address: 252 Willow St, Manchester, NH
Website: www.loftcottagecandles.com
Social: loftcottagecandles
Online Shopping: https://loftcottagecandles.square.site/
Hours: 9am – 4pm
Holiday Deal: 25% Off 1 Regularly Price Home Accent Item & free gift with purchase of $55 or more
All our purchases are gift ready with lovely, holiday packaging
Mosaic Art Collective
Address: 66 Hanover Street Suite 201
Phone: (603) 512-6209
Website: MosaicArtCollective.com
Social: Instagram and Facebook: MosaicArtCollective
Hours: 10a-3p
Holiday Deal: Mosaic Art Collective has a small artworks show entitled Foot by Foot in which all of the artwork is under $500 and made by local artists.
– Small Business Saturday we are hosting a small Makers Market for local artists.
– Mosaic is offering free gift wrapping for any purchases made through the gallery. Additionally, Mosaic will be donating 20% of their profits to New Horizons for NH food pantry.
Portland Mattress Makers
Address: 777 South Willow Street
Phone: 603-782-8610
Website: www.portlandmattressmakers.com
Facebook: portlandmattressmakersmaine
Instagram: portlandmattressmakers1938
Online Shopping: www.portlandmattressmakers.com
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
SEE Science Center
Address: 200 Bedford Street
Phone: 603-669-0400
Website: https://see-sciencecenter.org/
Twitter: @SEESciCtr
Facebook: @SEEScienceCenter
Instagram: @see_sciencecenter
Hours: 10am – 5pm
Holiday Deal: Choice of free book with $25 purchase Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday.
SEE members receive 10% off every day.
Studio 550 Art Center
Address: 550 Elm Street Manchester NH 03101
Phone: 603-232-5597
Website: 550arts.com
IG: @studio550
FB: Studio550artcenter
Online Shopping: https://www.550arts.com/giftshop/
Hours: 11am-6PM
Holiday Deal: Whole menu of drop-in workshop stations on Small Business Saturday from 11am-6pm. Projects range in price from $15 to $25 each, and allow plenty of space for customization and creativity.
Make your own:
– Milk & cookies cup and plate set (for Santa, of course)
– Custom coffee or cocoa mug
– Large decorative paper snowflakes
– Winter fairy houses or trinket containers
– Paint your own handmade pottery
– Paint your own ornaments
– Succulent Plant arrangement at our plant bar (with fairy garden add-ons)
– Pottery on the wheel (pre-registration required for this option)
In addition, there will be:
– $1 pottery sale to benefit the Clay for Kids Fund
– live maker demos (stained glass and pottery)
– giveaways to the first 10 shoppers/makers
– a fully stocked handmade gift shop to browse and buy
If people tag photos proving they handmade and gave 5+ gifts this year with @studio550 and #handmadeholidaychallenge on IG we will award a winner with a $20 gift card. Any age and any media is welcome, as long as it is handmade with love and intention.
Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass
Address: 412 Chestnut St
Phone: 603-490-4321
Website: https://www.studioverne.com/
IG: studioverne_vglassy
FB: Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass”
Hours: Noon – 7pm
Holiday Deal:
– Providing a glass demonstration technique called “Wire Inclusion”
– Participating in the Downtown Passport Program
– Starting to collect local artists work to participate in ‘The Art of GIFTing Art’ at Studioverne and Creative Framing, works to fit in – 5×8” clear window, ribboned gift box for $20-$100.
– Annual Holiday Open House December 10th 4-7pm Kick off to ‘GIFTing’
Eateries, Treats & Chocolate
900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Address: 50 Dow Street, Manchester, NH
Phone: 603-289-0308
Website: www.900degrees.com
Facebook: @900degreespizzeria
Instagram: @900DegreesPizzaNH
Twitter: @900degrees
Online Shopping: https://900degrees.com/shop/
Hours:
Sun-Thur 11:30a-9p
Friday and Sat 11:30a-10p
Small Biz Sat Deal:
Buy $50 in GC get a $10 coupon
Buy $100 get $20 in Coupons Plus a Reusable 900 Degrees Straw
Café la Reine Downtown & North End
Address: 915 Elm St. & 53 Hooksett Rd.
Website: www.cafelareine.com
Social: @cafelareine @cafelareine.northend
Hours: Downtown 8a-3p, North End 7a-3p
Holiday Deal: Stop by for brunch and holiday drinks! We’ll also have hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, hats and tumblers for sale, as well as gift cards that are valid at both locations.
Diz’s Downtown
Address: 860 Elm Street
Phone: 603-785-9981
Website: www.dizscafe.com
Instagram: @dizs_cafe
FB & Twitter: @dizscafe
Online Shopping: www.dizscafe.com
Hours: 8:30am – 9:00pm
Holiday Deal: Diz’s Traditional Holiday Craft Table
– Make holiday paper chains and snowflakes at our traditional holiday craft table.
– On Friday, December 16th from 5:00pm-9:00pm “Have Yourself a Merry Little Dizmas” Theme Night Celebration!
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Address: 119 Hanover St., Manchester
Phone: 603-218-3948
Website: http://www.subzeroicecream.com
Facebook: SubZeroIceCreamManchester
Online Shopping: https://subzero.linkordering.com/
Hours: 12p till 9:30 p.m.
Holiday Deal: $2 off a $10 purchase
– Gift card promotion – Buy $20 worth of GC and get $5 FREE!
– Pies and Cakes available.
The Hop Knot
Address: 1000 Elm Street Suite 37
Phone: 603-232-3731
Website: hopknotnh.com
Social: @hopknot_manch
Online Shopping: https://giftup.app/place-order/6e9d0f91-7295-4a61-9f6f-483bd1609367?platform=hosted
Hours: 12pm – 10pm
Entertainment, Activities & Services
CASA of New Hampshire
Address: 138 Coolidge Avenue, Manchester
Phone: 603-626-4600
Website: www.casanh.org
Social: @casaofnh on Instagram; CASAofNH on Facebook
Online Shopping: https://www.casanh.org/greeting-cards/
Holiday Deal: 10% off orders of $100 or more using promo code: BLACKFRIDAY22 (runs 11/25-28)”
My Pilates Studio
Address: 250 Commercial Street, Suite 3012
Phone: 603-860-7153
Website: www.mypilates-nh.com
Social: Mypilatesstudio_nh
Hours: 7am-5pm
Holiday Deal: Open House with Chocolates and 20% off packages
– 10% off 12 private sessions
RelAXE Throwing
Address: 157 Gay Street Manchester, NH
Phone: 603-782-3061
Website: Relaxethrowing.com
Instagram: @RelAXE_Throwing
Facebook: @relaxethrowing
Online Shopping: Relaxethrowing.com/book
Hours: 10:00am -11:00pm
Holiday Deal: Gift certificates available online 24/7
– 10% off all gift certificates from 11/25-11/27
– Gift certificates can be purchased in the building or on-line and are good for axe throwing or splatter paint