NASHUA, NH — Bishop Guertin snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, slamming Memorial, 62-27, Friday night.

Holly Dufoe led a balanced attack for BG with 12 points. In all, the Cardinals put five players in double figures. Madison Long and Jas Rosario added 11 each.

By contrast, Memorial got 13 points and 15 rebounds from center NyAsia McKelvey and nine points from Jocelyn Eosue but no one else had more thanΒ five.