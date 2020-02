MANCHESTER, NH — A storm system will lift through the northeast Tuesday and Tuesday night bringing light snow accumulations before a switch to rain or a mix of precipitation Tuesday afternoon and evening, potentially

impacting the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the weather guessers, snow should begin around 9 a.m. and continue through the afternoon, shifting to rain by 4-5 p.m. After that, it could be another week before we see any more precipitation.