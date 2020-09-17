Sky Zone Manchester announces permanent closure

“We’d like to thank the community of Manchester for flying high with us over the years. We’ve loved being a part of this community and hope the memories you’ve made with us last a lifetime,” the post read.
On March 17 the business announced it was closing based on the governor’s orders. Sky Zone is a national chain. An attempt by the Ink Link to get more information was not immediately successful. Questions about purchases or pre-purchased passes should be directed to manchesterevents@skyzone.com.
Noodz closes temporarily
Another city restaurant has also announced it is temporarily closing due to staff members testing positive.
Noodz, which finally reopened about two weeks ago after closing in March at the beginning of the statewide shutdown, made the announcement Thursday afternoon via Facebook.
“This morning we heard disconcerting news that two of or employees were ill. In keeping with the recommendations of the health department, we are closed until we receive COVID-19 tests back from the staff. It is not ideal and we hope to reopen within the next few days. Stay tuned to our social media and website for updates.”
The message included a thank-you to customers for their support, which they said is vital for the city’s small businesses to survive in the long run.
Earlier this week the Puritan Backroom announced it was closing for two days after a bartender tested positive for COVID-19. BlueAqua on Elm Street also announced a temporary closure as a precaution, as well as Cafe la Reine.
