Skateboarder injured in early-morning accident at Valley and Beech streets

MANCHESTER, NH – A skateboarder was seriously injured Thursday morning following an accident at Valley and Beech streets.

On September 23, 2021, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Valley and Beech for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Through their investigation, police learned that a silver Toyota Camry was heading west on Valley Street In the area of Beech Street where the driver encountered a skateboarder in the westbound travel lane, and the two crashed.

AMR responded and the victim, a 26-year-old male on the skateboard, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the accident police closed the intersection while they investigated.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.