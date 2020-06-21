Six films to watch with your family on Father’s Day

The Sandlot (1993) 20th Century Fox-Directed by David Mickey Evans. Starring: Victor DiMattia, Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Art LaFleur, James Earl Jones

“Legends Never Die.” An immersive coming-of-age, cult classic, set during the early ’60s. It encapsulated summer nostalgia, complete with a neon-lit carnival, and an expertly-crafted fourth of July fireworks scene. Over 25 years after its release, it still creates new fans. Although this is not directly a film about fathers it is a memorable experience to share with your children (especially if it is their first time watching it) backed by a period-specific soundtrack. “The Sandlot” simply does not disappoint.

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) Columbia Pictures-Directed by Daniel Pietre. Starring: Sidney Poitier, Claudia McNeil, Ruby Dee, Diana Sands

Compelling, powerful, and prolific. Written by American playwright, Lorraine Hansberry, this film chronicles the life of an African-American family barely making ends meet in segregated Chicago during the 1950s. A husband and father, discontented and wrought with inner conflict, is determined to find means to provide a better future for himself and his family.

Brave (2012) Disney-Directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, and Emma Thompson

A well-executed unexpected film. The obvious story is between mother and daughter, but the main character Merida,(Kelly Macdonald) a pillar of self-confidence, strength, and individuality, is a true-life archetype to the clinically found results of fathers who actively nurture their daughters. King Fergus, (Billy Connolly) the father is a protector, provider, and just a bit mischievous, clearly adoring of his children and shamelessly in love with his wife. There are so many hidden gems in this film, it’s worth watching a second time specifically for the amusing activity in the background.

Hair Love (2019) Sony Pictures-Directed by Matthew A. Cherry and Bruce W. Smith.

The Academy Award-winning short is a touching film about unconditional love and an African-American father’s determination to deliver for his daughter, by styling her hair.

A Christmas Story (1983) MGM-Directed by Bob Clark. Starring Peter Billingsley and Darren McGavin

It may not be Christmas but this timeless holiday movie is one of the most enduring famous father-son relationships. “A Christmas Story,” is a matchless holiday classic unlike any other, carved into the hearts and minds of its fans. The moment of its introduction, a welling of nostalgic anticipation is felt, nestling the viewer into its whimsical Christmas comfort.

La Luna (2012) Pixar-Directed by Enrico Casarosa

Illuminary and visually stunning, the Oscar-nominated short La Luna is about a young boy who, entangled between his father and grandfather, finds his own identity.

Constance Cherise is a classic film aficionado and also freelances for TCM.com. Reach her at constance.cherise@gmail.com. Review her portfolio here.