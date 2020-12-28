Six dozen faith leaders send letter to Sununu on homelessness

The following is a letter from the Granite State Organizing Project to Governor Chris Sununu
To the Honorable Governor Chris Sununu,
We, the 60 undersigned New Hampshire faith leaders, write to you about the issue of housing, which weighs heavily on our hearts at this time of freezing temperatures, long nights, spreading sickness, and widespread unemployment. Although we are followers of several faith traditions, the values we share unite us to ask you to use your power as governor to show compassion and honor the humanity of all our neighbors. Keeping our neighbors housed ought to be a top priority of your administration.
In Leviticus 25, when Moses was on Mount Sinai, God established regular Jubilee Years, a year of Sabbath for the land, when all servants are freed and debts forgiven. When buying land from a neighbor, the people of God are told not to take advantage of each other. Leviticus is also the origin of the familiar commandment, “love your neighbor as yourself.” In the Christian tradition, Jesus’s ministry emphasizes compassion and mutual support. In fact, these values are fundamental in all of our faith traditions, affirming that that no person should be evicted in such a time. We implore you to let these values guide your policymaking.
We appreciate the allocation of $20 million to the New Hampshire Housing Relief Program, yet less than half has been spent while the need for assistance remains great. People have come to us who have been unaware of the program, whose applications are still being processed months after submission, who have been denied, and who have received a grant but are still in need. In the spirit of Jubilee, we ask you to better publicize the program, add funding, remove grant limits, and loosen requirements for approval. We encourage you to add staff to the program to implement these administrative improvements, and to keep the full allocation in housing relief, rather than “waterfalling” it into any other account.
We further ask you to restore and strengthen your statewide eviction moratorium. Provide New Hampshire residents security beyond the CDC’s eviction moratorium by creating a grace period for repayment, prohibiting late fees and interest, and deferring filing of eviction proceedings.
Our various traditions guide us to make this request, that you use your authority to provide security to our neighbors and prevent any New Hampshire residents from being forced onto the streets because of the pandemic and recession. The 60 of us and the congregations we represent stand united on this issue of housing.
Sincerely,
The undersigned faith leaders of New Hampshire
The Rt. Rev. A. Robert Hirschfeld, Bishop
Episcopal Churches of New Hampshire
Concord, NH
Rev. Jason Wells
NH Council of Churches
Pembroke, NH
Rabbi Beth D. Davidson
Temple Adath Yeshurun
Manchester, NH
The Rev. David Grishaw-Jones
Community Church of Durham (UCC)
Durham, NH
Sister Mary Ellen Foley
Sisters of Mercy
Manchester, NH
“This is an urgent request.”
Karen Summer, Guiding Teacher
Valley Insight Meditation Society
Lebanon, NH
“This is an important issue. Thank you for giving it your attention.”
Rev. John M. Gregory-Davis
Meriden Congregational Church, UCC
Meriden, NH
Rev. Emily Burr
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Plymouth, NH
“Please do ALL you can to insure all NH residents have a safe, warm place to be this winter.”
Rev. Jonathan Hopkins
Concordia Lutheran
Concord, NH
Chris Potter, Faith Community Organizer & Candidate for Diaconal Ordination
Granite State Organizing Project & Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire
Concord, NH
The Ven. Derek Scalia, Archdeacon of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire
St. James Episcopal Church
Keene, NH
Rev. Rob Grabill
Church of Christ at Dartmouth College, UCC
Hanover, NH
Rev. Gregory Baker
Church of the Good Shepherd
Nashua, NH
Miclena Linares
Grace Episcopal Church
Manchester, NH
“Housing is not a right but an essential part of life.”
Pastor Scott Masters
Asbury United Methodist Church
Chesterfield, NH
Rev. Michael Leuchtenberger
Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, NH
Concord, NH
David Blair
Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham
Harrisville, NH
Phoebe Stone
Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester
Manchester, NH
The Rev. Canon Gail Avery
Episcopal Church of NH
Concord, NH
Rev. Shayna Appel
UU Congregation in Milford
Milford, NH
Virginia Kristl, Ministry & Worship Leader
Dover Friends Meeting (Quaker)
Dover, NH
Deacon Michelle Scott
Mason Congregational Church
Mason, NH
Martha A. Hunt, Delegate to General Convention
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Hopkinton, NH
Rev. Patrick McLaughlin
Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester
Manchester, NH
Rev. Dr. Rob Spencer
Interfaith-Interspiritual Minister
Concord, NH
Rev. Allen Hoyt
First Congregational Church, UCC
Milford, NH
The Rev Jane W Van Zandt
Grace Episcopal Church
Manchester NH
Rev. Dr. Guy Collins, Rector
St Thomas Episcopal Church
Hanover, NH
The Rev. Sarah Rockwell
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Manchester, NH
The Rev. Dr. Marjorie Gerbracht-Stagnaro
Grace Episcopal Church
Manchester, NH
“Please be compassionate to our fragile neighbors while we still live in this pandemic time.”
The Rev. Dr. Nancy A.G. Vogele, Rector
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Goffstown, NH
The Reverend Reed Loy
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Hopkinton, NH
“Thank you!”
Rev. Lyn Marshall
Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord
Concord, NH
Veronica Colby
Catholic Diocese of Manchester
Lebanon, NH
Fr. Ray Bonin
Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration
Derry, NH
Rev. Joel Eaton
American Baptist Churches of Vermont and New Hampshire
Concord, NH
“Hebrews 13:2: ‘Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.’”
Gendo Allyn Field
Upper Valley Zen Center
White River Junction, VT
“Our center is located VT, but NH incorporated and my personal residence is Lebanon, NH.”
Rev. Kelly Sundberg Seaman
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Ashland, Holderness, & Plymouth, NH
Rev. Maryan Davis, Deacon
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Ashland, Holderness, & Plymouth, NH
“Please be willing to pass policy that provides and promises to value the lives of every human being in NH by granting them the certainty of housing during the present pandemic and recession.”
The Rev. Nancy R Meyer, Deacon
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
Nashua, NH
The Rev. Deacon TJ Ballew
St. George’s Episcopal Church
Durham, NH
Rev. Michelle DeCoste
South Congregational Church
Concord, NH
The Rev. Teresa Gocha
Church of the Messiah
North Woodstock, NH
“Please do not let our neighbors be out in the cold.”
Claudia Istel
United Church of Acworth
Acworth, NH
Richard Kleinschmidt (Presiding Clerk)
Concord Friends Meeting (Quakers)
Canterbury, NH
“This letter is endorsed by the Quaker Meeting using our process for Time-sensitive Public Statements.”
Doreen Schweizer, Senior Teacher
Valley Insight Meditation Society – Buddhist
Upper Valley of New Hampshire
“Thank you for helping to keeping the people of NH safe, healthy, and warm.”
Fr. Zachary Harmon
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
Hampstead, NH
The Rev. Richard E. Greenleaf, Senior Chaplain Emeritus
St. Paul’s School
Concord, NH
Rev. Barbara McKusick Liscord,
UU Congregation in Milford
Milford, NH
Barbara Carbonneau
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Goffstown, NH
“As members of the human race, we need to help all people with food and adequate shelter or consider ourselves inhumane.”
Jessica Price
Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua
Nashua, NH
“The people of NH need to feel safe and secure in their homes. Fear of homelessness should not be added to the concerns of people in need at this time of health crisis. Please show compassion in facilitating the distribution of much needed funds for housing.”
Rev. Carlos Jauhola-Straight
First Congregational Church
Pelham, NH
Rev. Tanya Stormo Rasmussen
Congregational Church of Hollis, U.C.C.
Hollis, NH
Rev. Shawn LaFrance, Deacon
Grace Episcopal Church
East Concord, NH
Rev. Dr. Andrew Armstrong
First Church Nashua
Nashua, NH
Bishop Kenta Hood
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Nashua, NH
James R. Jensen
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Merrimack, NH
Mary Gail Neroni
St Denis Catholic Church
Hanover, NH
“Please show compassion to those in need.”
The Rev. Stephen R. Silver
First Congregational Church of Lebanon
Lebanon, NH
Joan Goeckel
Siddha Yoga
Nashua, NH
“Much gratitude for your positive response and support of the housing relief – so very needed!”